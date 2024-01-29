Administrators appointed at insurtech Humn after sale fail
Commercial motor insurtech Humn has appointed administrators after a failed Series B fund raise and aborted efforts to sell its assets.
Adam Seres, James Cameron and David Baxendale of PwC were appointed as joint administrators on 11 December 2023.£376,410.62
made as an immediate cash payment to safeguard its 11 employees
The move came two years after Humn acquired Walsingham Motor Insurance in an effort to accelerate its distribution with brokers – a deal that saw WMI CEO, Garry Watson, take on the role of managing director of Humn’s UK insurance business.
The business subsequently appointed former Axa leader David Williams as a
