Product recall MGA to target regional brokers with new division

Specialist product recall insurance managing general agent BluNiche has unveiled a Birmingham-based offshoot to target regional brokers and their SME clients.

Newly minted BluNiche UK is led by Ed Mitchell, head of UK, who has 25 years’ experience in product recall insurance, including international operations.

Previously, Mitchell was global head of product recall at XL Group and, most recently, he was principal underwriter with MS Amlin, where he led a team of three underwriters.

Product recall insurance

The new division claims it will be the only UK MGA outside of the London Market focused solely on writing product recall insurance. It is open