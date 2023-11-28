Product recall MGA to target regional brokers with new division
Specialist product recall insurance managing general agent BluNiche has unveiled a Birmingham-based offshoot to target regional brokers and their SME clients.
Newly minted BluNiche UK is led by Ed Mitchell, head of UK, who has 25 years’ experience in product recall insurance, including international operations.
Previously, Mitchell was global head of product recall at XL Group and, most recently, he was principal underwriter with MS Amlin, where he led a team of three underwriters.Product recall insurance
The new division claims it will be the only UK MGA outside of the London Market focused solely on writing product recall insurance. It is open
More on Commercial
Markel’s State National to bring capacity to UK MGAs in 2024
Markel Group’s State National Companies will be entering the UK on 1 January 2024 with capacity for managing general agents, focusing on specialty commercial lines in a move designed to support an “underserved” market.
Broking Success: Reputation and referral key to growth
Blackford Insurance founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, is looking to double the business in the next five years.
MGA Moveda goes live to broker market
Moveda Underwriting, a managing general agent set up by the Movo Partnership in May, has gone live to the independent broking sector with capacity from AmTrust and Irwell.
Alan Boswell turnover and profits soar
Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers has posted a 50% rise in turnover to £31.1m with post tax profit leaping by more than £3m to £7.8m for the year ended 31 March 2023.
Broker Insights snaps up James Hallam as latest client
Broker Insights, the data analytics specialist, has signed James Hallam, part of the Seventeen Group.
Axa UK: broker clients will benefit from contractor body cameras
A major insurer is providing body cameras to contractors in move it claims will enable broker clients to highlight best practice to underwriters.
People the number one priority for Axa Commercial CEO Jon Walker
“People are the only true differentiator that any of us have in the marketplace,” according to CEO of Axa Commercial, Jon Walker.
Atec tops 300,000 policies as turnover nears £20m in drive to double
Atec Group, which includes wholesale B2B property specialist Ceta Insurance and managing general agent Arkel, has revealed 34% organic growth in turnover – a record for the business.