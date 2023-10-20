Markel takes 49% stake in specialist MGA
Markel has announced a 49% strategic investment in Certa, the specialist tax managing general agent.
Certa was formed in 2019 by CEO Edward Beckwith, head of tax insurance Tom Cartwright and directors Rachel Hine, and Adam Singer, with Markel as one of its original capacity providers.
It claims to be the “only underwriting agency focused exclusively on tax and contingent risk insurance”, and is now backed by 12 capacity providers.
It is headquartered in London with offices in Germany and Spain.Headroom for growth
David Sawyer, divisional managing director of professional and financial risk
