MGA Eaton Gate targets “next stage of growth” with SiriusPoint capacity

MGA group Eaton Gate has announced a new partnership with SiriusPoint, the specialty insurer and reinsurer.

Eaton Gate presently writes in excess of £100m of gross written premium through its group of underwriting businesses.

The partnership, which is primarily focused on UK property casualty insurance business, is the first MGA partnership to have emerged from SiriusPoint International’s new MGA ‘Centre of Excellence’, which was launched earlier in the year to deliver what it describes as “an efficient and collaborative onboarding experience for new MGA partners”.

