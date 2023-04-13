Miller CEO targets growth at ‘greater pace’ as revenues top £200m

Lloyd’s broker Miller has marked its second anniversary as an independent broker with revenues breaking through £200m, it announced today.

It added that it had recorded organic growth in the ‘mid-teens’ since March 2021, with “strong performance across all classes”, and that 130 new employees had joined. Twelve new teams were launched in 2022, to “deliver new product lines and enhance its proposition”, including delegated authorities, construction, bloodstock & livestock, farms & estates, media & entertainment and renewables.

James Hands (pictured), Miller’s CEO, said: “Miller delivered an excellent performance in 2022, led by