Ardonagh Advisory announces first new deal of 2023 with Pace Ward buy

Ardonagh Advisory has announced its first new deal of the year with the purchase of Stoke-on-Trent based broker Pace Ward and revealed it has an “impressive pipeline of M&A”.

Pace Ward will join Ethos Broking, where Ardonagh said its specialisms – commercial lines, prestige and high-performance motor and high net worth – will complement Ethos’ existing partner brokers, which include Chambers & Newman, Hugh J Boswell and Guy Penn.

Established in 1993, the business is led by managing director Jeremy Pace who will continue to run the business working with Ethos Broking regional managing director Alan Sumner and managing director, Chris Shortland.

