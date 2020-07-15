Insurance Covid-Cast: Black Lives Matter focus - Q&A with the first minority-led tier-one insurance and reinsurance broker Protecdiv
For the 34th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series content director Jonathan Swift sat down with the founders of Protecdiv, a business that claims to be first minority-led tier-one insurance and reinsurance broker.
He spoke to Kael Coleman, founder & chief executive officer and Paul Little, chief operating officer, about a range of topics including importance of diversity of thought in business; views on how the insurance sector has responded to Black Lives Matter and their own personal perspectives on the movement; what the insurance and risk management space needs to do to be more inclusive; getting the messaging right and not pigeon holing people as purely ‘diverse employees’; and being a start-up during the Covid-19 pandemic.
