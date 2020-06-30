Insurance Covid-Cast: What next for Managing General Agents?

In the 30th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss what the future holds for managing general agents.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss concerns over a potential capacity squeeze; what a hardening market might mean for the different players in the MGA space from primary insurers to reinsurers; the prospects for start-ups; the ability to attract the best talent and big hitters; and the benefit of a good story and an edge, are:

Pat Brice, distribution director, CFC

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly

Olly Laughton Scott, partner, IMAS Corporate Finance

Charles Manchester, CEO, Manchester Underwriting Management and chairman, Managing General Agents Association