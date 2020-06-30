Insurance Covid-Cast: What next for Managing General Agents?
In the 30th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together an expert panel to discuss what the future holds for managing general agents.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss concerns over a potential capacity squeeze; what a hardening market might mean for the different players in the MGA space from primary insurers to reinsurers; the prospects for start-ups; the ability to attract the best talent and big hitters; and the benefit of a good story and an edge, are:
Pat Brice, distribution director, CFC
Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, CEO and founder, Tapoly
Olly Laughton Scott, partner, IMAS Corporate Finance
Charles Manchester, CEO, Manchester Underwriting Management and chairman, Managing General Agents Association
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Commercial
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- FCA BI test case ‘clear and present danger’ to brokers
- Insurers accused of ‘dragging feet’ as extra FCA BI September trial dates mooted
- Gefion enters liquidation after it loses insurance license
- Marsh bites back as RSA alleges it is on the hook for wording in FCA BI test case
- Aon to repay 20% pay cuts
- Car premiums fall in Q2 amid Covid-19 lockdown
- MGAA names ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating as new MD