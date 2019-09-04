News analysis: Construction sector faces hit from hardening market

Brokers must prove their worth as industries face price hikes in professional indemnity insurance

The construction insurance market is hardening, with brokers reporting difficulties in placing certain risks.

Experts have identified professional indemnity (PI) to be the biggest problem area within the sector, after a number of providers have pulled out or reduced their capacity in this line.

PI rates have also been affected by the fire in Grenfell Tower in June 2017, with many buildings now needing new cladding – a dangerous job requiring the right insurance cover.

However, according to Bryan Banbury, managing director at Russell Scanlan, the issues are far more widespread.

“Anybody involved in construction at the minute will be affected – contractors, architects, consulting engineers,” he added. “I have a few clients involved in heavy machinery rather than buildings and that seems to be another one.”

It is predicted that many construction firms, especially contractors on the smaller end, will be faced with difficulties, as it is not an area where businesses can choose to go for cheaper cover and hope for the best.

Solicitors’ PI Construction-related professional indemnity is not the only PI class affected by the hardening market. Solicitors insured with Maven Underwriters, part of Aon UK, were warned on 23 August that they would be unable to renew from 30 September. An Aon spokesperson confirmed: “Aon UK provides professional indemnity insurance broking and advisory services to solicitors firms of all sizes. A number of insurers are withdrawing from the solicitors PI market including Maven Underwriters.” According to Aon, the strategy change at Lloyd’s has had a significant impact on the market, with providers reducing their capacity as a result. The spokesperson continued: “A number of Lloyd’s capacity providers who have previously supported the Maven MGA have withdrawn their capacity as part of the Lloyd’s profitability review. “Aon has negotiated with alternative insurers and partner brokers who specialise in PI for solicitors to ensure that all existing Aon/Maven clients with cover lapsing on 30 September 2019 are offered a renewal strategy that will deliver the very best terms available in the market.”

Under threat

“You can get the cover placed, but you’ll get to a point where for small firms the cost of the PI will put them under threat. It’s not sustainable for them in the long term,” Banbury detailed.

Premiums are unlikely to come down again in the near future, which means that companies will see a big jump in price this year and the best they can hope for next year is to get the same premium.

The situation has not only led to firms paying a lot more for their insurance, but the cover they are able to buy is also “significantly restricted”, according to Simon Mabb, group MD of Romero Insurance.

He outlined: “Say you’ve got an insurer that has previously written £100m of premium for a hundred clients but the premiums have gone up, so they’ve now got a hundred clients paying £150m but they’ve only got the original £100m of capacity.”

With brokers’ renewal books running from January to December, he expressed concern that there would not be enough insurer capacity in the market left by the end of the year.

“If you’ve used up your capacity in the first eight months of the year then risks at the back end of the year could be more difficult to place,” Mabb continued.

According to specialists, the hardening of the construction market started to be noticeable around 18 months ago. On the underwriting side, the sector is dominated by Lloyd’s syndicates and Tokio Marine HCC, with more and more providers being increasingly selective in the risks they choose to cover.

Rate rises

A consequence of this is that clients that have not made a claim are also seeing rate increases.

“Those who have had claims tend to be hit harder and it’s very difficult to find alternatives,” added Banbury.

However, Charles Manchester, chief executive officer of Manchester Underwriting Management, a managing general agent active in the PI market, stated that prices in the construction sector had previously been unsustainable due to a long, soft market.

“Whilst premiums may have increased in multiples, particularly for the heavier end, they’re not that expensive compared to points in the past,” he continued. “They’re just expensive to where they were a couple of years ago.”

He noted that he was seeing a lot of business now nearer where he expected rates to be. Manchester also flagged that there are concerns that the market is heading towards a claims inflation, which would drive up prices even further.

Approved inspectors In July it was reported that approved inspector Aedis Regulatory Services had been left without insurance, which led to the business entering voluntary liquidation. The type of insurance needed by approved inspectors can only be accessed through a government approved scheme. Only two brokers are working in this space – Howden and Griffiths & Armour. At the time, a spokeswoman for Howden said that the strict insurance criteria set in 1996 by the Secretary of State had “not been modified to account for today’s challenging market conditions”. She continued: “Howden is one of only two brokers approved to arrange professional indemnity insurance for approved inspectors, and the current situation has put incredible pressure on the only compliant scheme available. “Howden is working with our clients to solve this issue, and has been in conversation with the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government for a number of months, recently submitting a full and detailed proposal for changes to the insurance criteria. If accepted, this would provide a practical solution to the problem.” Insurance Age has reached out to Griffiths & Armour for a comment.

First time

One challenge is that this is the first time many people working in the sector are faced with a hard insurance market. It has been around 15 years since the last time the industry saw such high premium levels and experts warned that those who were not around last time are unlikely to know how to handle it.

They urged all younger brokers to seek out advice on how to explain to clients why premiums are going up because, while the construction sector is getting increasingly problematic, this can also be seen as an opportunity for brokers to prove their value.

Banbury detailed: “It’s an opportunity to share that you know what you’re doing – you can manage the process better with the client and come out of a meeting with them understanding that while they’re paying a lot more, you’ve still done a good job for them. That’s not an easy message to get across.”

He advised brokers to start looking at renewals a few months in advance and to make sure they gather all of the information they can before presenting the risk to the market.

“It’s all about good preparation,” he continued. “If you have the claims experience, make sure you’ve got detailed claims information and that you can explain properly to the insurers what the issues and circumstances were.”

Meanwhile, Mabb highlighted that all brokers are in the same boat and that it is about making the best out of the current market conditions.

He further noted that this could be an opportunity for providers to move into the sector and easily pick up business at a decent rate.

“But we’re not exactly seeing loads of new entrants,” he admitted.