Product review: Flexible fleet

SJL Insurance Services' James Mann reviews Allianz's Complete Mini Fleet

Product: Complete Mini Fleet

Underwriter: Allianz Insurance plc

Commission paid: Standard 12.5% with flexibility on individual cases.

Coverage: Comprehensive insurance cover designed for UK-based businesses with fleets of 3-8 vehicles (up to 15 at renewal). Targeted at fleets of business cars and light commercial vehicles less than 7.5 tonnes used for carrying own goods only. Over 3,000 trades accepted.

Excess: Standard £250 ADF&T but flexible on cases.

Contacts: www.allianzebroker.co.uk

Key benefits

▶ E-traded via QuoteSME, giving full-cycle quote and bind functionality, instant electronic documentation, simple quotation screens, flexible commissions and premium discounting and underwriting support via a team of specialist underwriters and live chat.

▶ New for old cover – for vehicles up to 7.5 tonnes, less than one year old and damaged beyond 50% of their list price.

▶ Unlimited cover for replacement locks and keys.

▶ Accidental misfuelling cover to drain the fuel tank and rectify damage.

▶ Courtesy vehicle provided whilst vehicle repairs are being carried out.

▶ Legal protection with cover for up to £100,000.

▶ In-vehicle safety technology cover – up to £250 for equipment such as dashcams.

▶ Personal belongings covered up to £500 per incident.

Verdict

James Mann, commercial account executive, SJL Insurance Services, comments: “The Allianz portal is clear and easy to use, making it a simple and efficient process to input the information and obtain a quote back. The portal will only quote for a comprehensive policy and for fleets of 3 to 8 cars or light commercial vehicles (less than 7.5 tonnes), however Allianz understand that fleets grow and will deal with up to 15 vehicles at renewal.

“Competition is rife in this market, with a number of the big insurers in the UK providing alternative options, therefore Allianz have provided a number of benefits to their policy to ensure a competitive proposition. New for old cover on vehicles less than one year old, key and lock replacement, accidental misfiling, courtesy vehicle, £250 of cover for dash-cams, £500 of cover personal belongings and £100,000 of legal cover all provided as standard.

“You can tailor the policy by adjusting the excess, or commission income. If you need to refer the risk, there is a team of friendly and knowledgeable underwriters available via phone or their live chat facility. You can bind and get instant documents on their portal Allianz QuoteSME, saving the irritating situation where you have to chase cover documents. All these features combine to make the Allianz Complete Mini fleet proposition an essential tool for the modern broker.”

Overall rating: ***** (5/5)