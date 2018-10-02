Webinar: The customer-centric schemes approach

Learn how to launch or further develop truly customer-focused schemes with our specialist webinar at 11am on 3rd October.

In an era of growth, nearly 40% of schemes brokers have seen an uplift of up to 10% in schemes business within the last year, and 84% predict market growth during the next five years.

With this in mind, there’s an opportunity for brokers who have developed a niche or specialism to launch or further develop schemes in the UK market.

For advice and information on how to do this, join us for the latest Insurance Age webinar tomorrow [Wednesday 3rd October] at 11am where we will be sitting down with a panel of industry experts to discuss topics such as:

What do brokers need to do better to understand their target market and products?

What will be the demands of the future customer?

Do new tech developments hinder or help brokers gain business?

How can insurers help support brokers adapt to customer change?

The panel includes Gavin Mitchell, managing director, Allied Westminster; Andrew Felice, head of partnerships and personal lines schemes, Aviva; and Jonathan Smith, head of commercial SME solutions and schemes, Aviva

To sign up to watch this live or on demand after click here.