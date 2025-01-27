Clear hires ex-JLT and Miller exec to lead on M&A

The Clear Group has appointed Oscar Holloway as its first managing director, M&A.

His previous leadership roles include group M&A director at JLT, senior vice president at Marsh and most recently as head of Europe at Miller Insurance Services.

In Holloway’s new role Clear said he would lead its “M&A strategy, building on the group’s significant progress since Goldman Sachs’ investment in 2022”.

