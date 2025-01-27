Clear hires ex-JLT and Miller exec to lead on M&A
The Clear Group has appointed Oscar Holloway as its first managing director, M&A.
His previous leadership roles include group M&A director at JLT, senior vice president at Marsh and most recently as head of Europe at Miller Insurance Services.
In Holloway's new role Clear said he would lead its "M&A strategy, building on the group's significant progress since Goldman Sachs' investment in 2022".
The private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has signed up to buy a stake in Clear Group, the broker has
More on Broker
Jensten partners with financial networking club empowering women
Jensten has teamed up with investment networking club Frankie’s to share expertise and insights with members.
IFB launches campaign to tackle paid-ad spoofing scams
The Insurance Fraud Bureau has launched a national campaign aimed at the multi-million pound problem of paid-ad spoofing claims scams, as it revealed that victims could be facing up to £13,000 in unsolicited fees.
London market wholesale broker launches construction division
Evolin Broking has launched a construction division with the appointment of Steve Downing as head of construction.
Business Property Relief changes – mitigating the impact on owner-managed brokers
In the first of a three-part series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Stephen Kenny, head of private client at PKF Littlejohn, outlines the changes to Business Property Relief and how broker-owners should consider responding.
SRG doubles headcount and gets new investor with ‘transformative’ acquisition
Specialist Risk Group has expanded into mainland Europe with the acquisition of German broker Ecclesia’s assets in Belgium and the Netherlands.
PIB files employment lawsuit against Howden
PIB Group and its managing general agent Acquinex have filed legal proceedings against Howden Group, Dual International, and four individuals in the High Court.
FCA issues restrictions on Scottish broker because of personal lines premium concerns
The Financial Conduct Authority has taken action to stop Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, from carrying out any regulated activities, including acting as an insurance broker.
New analysis: A short history of broker rebrands as Ardonagh bins ‘Towergate’
Yesterday Insurance Age revealed that Ardonagh Advisory is to become Everywhen, with the long-standing brand Towergate among those disappearing. Jonathan Swift takes a look at other post-2000 broker rebrands for pointers as to whether it might be successful or not.