Insurance Age

Business Property Relief changes – mitigating the impact on owner-managed brokers

Stephen Kenny
    • Stephen Kenny, head of private client at PKF Littlejohn

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

In the first of a three-part series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Stephen Kenny, head of private client at PKF Littlejohn, outlines the changes to Business Property Relief and how broker-owners should consider responding.

In the 2024 autumn Budget, Rachel Reeves announced significant changes to Business Property Relief (BPR), which has been a key relief for owners of unquoted businesses – including many brokers.

BPR provides relief from Inheritance Tax (IHT) on the transfer of relevant business assets at the rate of 50% or 100%:

AssetsRateA business or an interest in a business100%Unquoted shares100%Unquoted securities which, on their own or combined with other unquoted shares or securities, give control of an

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: