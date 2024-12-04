AbbeyAutoline buys Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers
AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of fellow Northern Ireland firm Wallace Insurance Brokers in its third deal of the year.
It noted that Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers, founded in 1960, has particular expertise in insurance for the construction and commercial industries.
Their outstanding reputation and expertise in the construction and commercial insurance sectors make them a perfect fit for our business as we continue to expand our footprint across Northern Ireland.
The portfolio includes professional and general liability, product and employer liability, property and machinery, vehicle, business
Pen signs up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better
Pen Undewriting has signed up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better with all eligible new and renewing home policies automatically including the benefits of the scheme from 1 January 2025.
Review of the Year 2024: Hedron Network’s Duncan Pagan
Duncan Pagan, consultancy services director at Hedron, reflects on frown-inducing M&A; weighs up the tangible benefits-to-burden ratio when it comes to regulation; and would love to see the Hedron brand atop the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.
Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry
Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group.
Gallagher promotes three to RMD as Patterson takes North West chair role
Gallagher has promoted James Fletcher, Mark Kerry and James Murray to regional managing director roles, all reporting to Peter Matthews, managing director of the North for Gallagher’s UK and Ireland Retail division.
Sompo priortising regional hires and MGAs over expanding broker panel
Sompo International remains “open minded” to further regional expansion, but is happy to build on its existing locations in Birmingham and Manchester for now.
Ecclesiastical partners with Clear on local councils scheme
Ecclesiastical has teamed up with Clear Councils, part of Clear Group, adding the broker’s local councils insurance to its schemes book in an arrangement that will come in to force at the start of 2025.
Partners& in triple swoop
Partners& has added another two brokers and a managing general agent to its stable, Insurance Age can reveal.
Brokers raised concerns to Biba on initial FCA ‘name and shame’ proposals
Brokers raised concerns to the British Insurance Brokers’ Association about the Financial Conduct Authority’s original transparency proposals, the trade body has confirmed to Insurance Age.