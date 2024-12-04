AbbeyAutoline buys Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers

AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of fellow Northern Ireland firm Wallace Insurance Brokers in its third deal of the year.

It noted that Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers, founded in 1960, has particular expertise in insurance for the construction and commercial industries.

Their outstanding reputation and expertise in the construction and commercial insurance sectors make them a perfect fit for our business as we continue to expand our footprint across Northern Ireland.

The portfolio includes professional and general liability, product and employer liability, property and machinery, vehicle, business