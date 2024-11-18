Insurance Age

RSA claims PI first with product aimed at climate professionals

Climate change
    • Insurance Age staff

RSA has today launched a professional indemnity product aimed at climate professionals.

The insurer claims it is the first of its kind in the UK, designed specifically for companies and consultants who advise businesses and organisations on sustainability, net zero, and climate-related activities and strategies. 

RSA’s launch covers businesses if a client or customer claims that the service, design, or advice is inadequate, not as expected, or results in financial loss for the client. It would cover any legal costs and other expenses incurred, as well as damages or costs that may be

