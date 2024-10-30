SRG acquires bloodstock and livestock specialist

Specialist Risk Group has acquired Stonehatch, a specialist bloodstock and livestock insurance broker.

Founded in 2014 by managing director Chris Williamson, Stonehatch is head-quartered in London and provides insurance solutions to clients and broker partners worldwide.

Williamson and his senior team will continue to lead Stonehatch, sharing their expertise and knowledge to SRG’s growing equine specialism.

