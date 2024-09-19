Insurance Age

Biba calls on FCA to remove large SMEs from scope of Consumer Duty

Graeme Trudgill_Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called for larger commercial customers to be removed from the scope of the Consumer Duty.

The trade body made the point in its response to the Financial Conduct Authority’s discussion paper DP24/1, which sought industry feedback on its regulation of commercial and bespoke insurance business.

Unveiled in July, the watchdog’s paper invited comments on whether its rules strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding customers who need regulatory protections, and competitiveness in the commercial non-investment general insurance market.

Experienced buyers

Biba said it believes its

Broker Insights hones in on £6bn

Broker Insights has confirmed that brokers have uploaded £5.5bn of gross written premium to its Vision platform as it tracks towards hitting £6bn by the end of the year.

