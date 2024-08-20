Arch expands presence in Glasgow with new office

Arch Insurance’s UK regional division has announced it has opened a new office in Glasgow as part of its growth strategy for the region.

Located in the Onyx Building in what the insurer describes as “the heart of Glasgow’s business community”, it added the regional hub will aim to provide local brokers “greater access to Arch’s expanding underwriting division”.

We wanted to offer our brokers more opportunities to meet with our underwriters face-to-face.

The team features experts across a wide range of business lines, as well as complex risk specialists and risk control experts, Arch continued.

Since launching the UK regional