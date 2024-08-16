Insurance Age

TBIG takes majority stake in £14m GWP broker

Dave Clapp
The Broker Investment Group has taken a majority shareholding in JPM Group, the holding company for BEAM Insurance Solutions, which operates at The Waterfront in Brierley Hill.

Following the 49% stake taken in March 2023, the group has purchased the remaining shares from outgoing managing director Dave Johnston, representing its eighth investment of the year.

BEAM Insurance Solutions currently control circa £14m GWP, and BIG said it regards the business as one of its new ‘regional powerhouse’ brokers with a target for it to achieve £20m+ GWP within three years.

BIG added this would likely be achieved sooner through organic growth, combined with three further potential

