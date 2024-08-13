Insurance Age

Senior quartet depart Acrisure-owned Eleven Network

Dawn Derbyshire
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Four senior directors have resigned from the Acrisure-owned Eleven Network it acquired 14 months ago, Insurance Age can reveal.

US-headquartered Acrisure bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services in June last year as it progressed its network plans, subsequently taking the offering to market as ‘Eleven Network’.

RelatedAcrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance Andy Fairchild joins Acrisure 

The deal followed the appointments at Acrisure of former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild as non-executive retail broking advisor and chairman networks in January 2022, and former Marsh Commercial CEO David Bruce as

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Howden acquires £60m premium broker

Howden has purchased UK health and life insurance broker Help Me Compare Group (which trades as ActiveQuote) and its subsidiaries, supporting Howden’s position in these UK markets.

Q&A: Seventeen Group CEO, Paul Anscombe

The boss of Seventeen Group, Paul Anscombe, tells Insurance Age about getting to 10 deals this year, the firm’s national reach and how innovation and specialisms are helping deliver organic growth at a business that has its eyes fixed on long-term independence.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: