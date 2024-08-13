Senior quartet depart Acrisure-owned Eleven Network
Four senior directors have resigned from the Acrisure-owned Eleven Network it acquired 14 months ago, Insurance Age can reveal.
US-headquartered Acrisure bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services in June last year as it progressed its network plans, subsequently taking the offering to market as ‘Eleven Network’.RelatedAcrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance Andy Fairchild joins Acrisure
The deal followed the appointments at Acrisure of former Broker Network boss Andy Fairchild as non-executive retail broking advisor and chairman networks in January 2022, and former Marsh Commercial CEO David Bruce as
