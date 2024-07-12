My Insurance Downtime: Clear Group’s Dawn Dalby

Clear Group’s Dawn Dalby offers us a window into her life outside of insurance including her addiction to Married At First Sight, becoming a fan of Jeffrey Archer during jury service when 19 and a preference for winter comfort food.

Screen time

What I watch is quite diverse, who doesn’t love a good rom-com or the drama of a reality TV show? I have to confess I have become a teeny bit addicted to Married at First Sight.

I also enjoy the suspense of an action movie as well as a good murder mystery, well I did have Cluedo as a board game in my younger years! Sherlock Holmes, Agatha Christie and Poirot in my opinion are some of the greatest detectives.

Music time

I absolutely love Abba – their songs