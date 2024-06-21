Seventeen adds to northern footprint with first Yorkshire buy

Seventeen Group has bought East Pennine Insurance Consultants which trades as Fletcher Smith in Sheffield and North East Insurance Brokers in the North East.

The buy, Seventeen’s first in Yorkshire, adds £6.1m of gross written premium to the group and nine staff including directors Steve Brooke and Simon Walton.

EPIC has a “strong presence” in the motor trade sector, according to Seventeen, and will become its “centre of excellence” for this class of business.

