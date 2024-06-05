AssuredPartners doubles 2024 deal count with latest buys
AssuredPartners has acquired the insurance related assets of Everett Mead and ACG Broking Services, bringing an additional £3m of gross written premium to the broker.
Post-acquisition the businesses based in Stratford-Upon-Avon and Gloucester will operate as part of the PSP Group, under the continued leadership of Dan McDonald and Jeremy Uzzell respectively.
The broker added to its UK footprint in April buying South Wales-based LT Insurance Services, also through PSP.
AssuredPartners has added to its UK footprint buying South Wales-based LT Insurance Services.
Paul Casey, head of acquisitions of
