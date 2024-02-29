News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa’s withdrawal?

Axa’s withdrawal from the motorbike market next month has again raised questions about a potential capacity crunch for those brokers insuring two-wheelers. Saxon East explores what effect this and other trends are having on the sector.

When independent broker owner Jon Newall looks at his list of insurer agencies, there isn‘t a motorcycle provider on his e-traded systems.

Newall‘s situation is typical of regional brokers‘ lack of choice on personal lines.

“It‘s the state of the PL market,” sighs Newall. “There‘s not a lot out there for private car and it‘s the same with motorcycle.”

At least Newall, who owns Yorkshire-based broker Prosura, can place motorbike manually with Howden-owned KGM Underwriting Services.

Other brokers