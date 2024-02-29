Insurance Age

News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa’s withdrawal?

Motorbike_for CMS
    • Saxon East

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Axa’s withdrawal from the motorbike market next month has again raised questions about a potential capacity crunch for those brokers insuring two-wheelers. Saxon East explores what effect this and other trends are having on the sector.

When independent broker owner Jon Newall looks at his list of insurer agencies, there isn‘t a motorcycle provider on his e-traded systems.

Newall‘s situation is typical of regional brokers‘ lack of choice on personal lines. 

“It‘s the state of the PL market,” sighs Newall. “There‘s not a lot out there for private car and it‘s the same with motorcycle.”

At least Newall, who owns Yorkshire-based broker Prosura, can place motorbike manually with Howden-owned KGM Underwriting Services. 

Other brokers

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

A leap yeAR blog

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: