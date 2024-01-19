Just Travel targets brokers with new wholesale arm Aneevo

A new travel insurance distribution platform has been launched for UK insurance brokers.

Aneevo provides intermediaries with a range of travel insurance risks through an online portal, including parametric cover for delayed and lost luggage. It has been developed by Just Insurance Agents and is the new name for its wholesale arm Just Travel Cover.

The move comes 18 months after Just Travel bought the travel insurance and scheme specialist business Alpha Underwriting from CPP Secure with the intention of growing its broker network.

Developments

Daley Gore, who takes up the role of