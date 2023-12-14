SEP delivers record year for business growth

Merseyside-based SEP Insurance has reported a record year, growing written premiums by 40% in 12 months.

The broker was founded in 2018 by managing director Phil Stafford. According to SEP, in the recent period it experienced its most successful month ever with £2.1m of written premium.

Part of this success can be attributed to a number of recent renewals, the business detailed.

In October SEP secured its highest value long term renewal to date with a major hire and reward firm based in Liverpool for a further two years. The deal is valued in excess of £1m and involves quarterly claims reviews and