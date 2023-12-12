Thomas Carroll creates Employee Ownership Trust

Thomas Carroll Group has handed over the reins to its 181 employees as part of an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) in a move the broker flagged as key to its long-term succession plan having never entertained the option of a trade sale.

The employee-owned business already had an Employee Benefit Trust and after the latest transition, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), all employees now own a share of the firm.

The Caerphilly-headquartered company was set up in 1972 by Evan Thomas and Terry Carroll.

Group CEO Rhys Thomas, pictured front, commented: “This is all part of our long-term succession plan for the business.

“The EOT model very much reflects the ethos of the group, one which has been in place