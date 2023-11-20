World Cup 2022 linked to rise in injury severity, claims Howden
The 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar [20 November to 18 December] resulted in an overall increase in injury severity for players in Europe’s top five leagues.
That is one of the key findings of broker Howden’s 2022/23 Men’s European FootbalI Injury Index
It reports that international footballers who took part in the World Cup who play in the Premier League [England], Bundesliga [Germany], La Liga [Spain], Serie A [Italy] and Ligue 1 [France] spent an average of eight days longer on the sidelines due to injury in the months following the tournament, the first to be held midseason for these five leagues.
In October 2022, 88 recorded injuries led to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
FCA authorisation performance dips in Q2 2023
The Financial Conduct Authority has seen its authorisations performance in four out of five categories affecting brokers slip backwards in Q2 2023.
Ex-Covea boss Callan returns to broking with Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown Europe has appointed Carolyn Callan as a managing director of its Retail Division.
Energy and growth key to Romero deal, says AssuredPartners boss
AssuredPartners stands ready to help push the Yorkshire-based firm on its growth journey, says UK & Ireland CEO.
Brown & Brown’s PCH arm notches up two more deals
Brown & Brown Europe-owned Premier Choice Healthcare has completed two more acquisitions.
AssuredPartners buys again in South West with Atom
AssuredPartners has bought Somerset-based Atom Insurance Brokers.
What does it take to be a broker NED?
Broker non-executive directors need to have excellent communication skills, bucket loads of experience, and be mindful of conflicts of interest, experts tell Ida Axling.
FSCS open for claims against failed broker
The FSCS has listed FML Insurance Services Limited, trading as Entertainment Insurance Services, as a failed company.
Sense Risk Solutions founder Emily Kenna: A culture of flexibility is key for success
Based in Bristol, Emily Kenna, founder and director, started Sense Risk Solutions in 2019 with the aim of educating clients on what insurance is best for them.