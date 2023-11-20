World Cup 2022 linked to rise in injury severity, claims Howden

The 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar [20 November to 18 December] resulted in an overall increase in injury severity for players in Europe’s top five leagues.

That is one of the key findings of broker Howden’s 2022/23 Men’s European FootbalI Injury Index

It reports that international footballers who took part in the World Cup who play in the Premier League [England], Bundesliga [Germany], La Liga [Spain], Serie A [Italy] and Ligue 1 [France] spent an average of eight days longer on the sidelines due to injury in the months following the tournament, the first to be held midseason for these five leagues.

In October 2022, 88 recorded injuries led to