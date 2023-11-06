Insurance Age

NBJ rebrands as Verlingue London Markets and adds senior quartet to team

Barry Reynolds, Verlingue
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Verlingue has relaunched its Lloyd’s and London market arm after rebranding NBJ London Markets and announcing several senior hires.

Aiming to  place difficult risks for motor fleet, property, and liability, Verlingue London Markets will continue to serve the group as well as a number of independent brokers across the UK.

NBJ UK launched its revamped London Markets division in 2011.

Senior team

Barry Reynolds, pictured, will join the company as executive director. He has over 35 years’ experience in London market insurance and was previously at the Jensten Group where he was responsible for the EEA Lloyd’s Broking business

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

