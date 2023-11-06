NBJ rebrands as Verlingue London Markets and adds senior quartet to team
Verlingue has relaunched its Lloyd’s and London market arm after rebranding NBJ London Markets and announcing several senior hires.
Aiming to place difficult risks for motor fleet, property, and liability, Verlingue London Markets will continue to serve the group as well as a number of independent brokers across the UK.
NBJ UK launched its revamped London Markets division in 2011.Senior team
Barry Reynolds, pictured, will join the company as executive director. He has over 35 years’ experience in London market insurance and was previously at the Jensten Group where he was responsible for the EEA Lloyd’s Broking business
More on Broker
Centricity MD Becky Morris on meeting its five-year plan with a ‘pretty unique’ approach
Becky Morris founded Centricity, based in Horsham, West Sussex in October 2021 with Financial Conduct Authority authorisation following in February 2022. The business won the Start-up Broker Award at the recent UK Broker Awards.
Momentum MD Pepper expects to reach £100m GWP by 2025
Momentum Broker Solutions is on track to reach the £100m gross written premiums milestone by the end of 2024, which is a year ahead of target, according to Howard Pepper, its founder and managing director.
Howden Scotland adds Glasgow-based broker
Howden Scotland, formerly known as Bruce Stevenson, has acquired Glasgow-based Neilson Laurence & Neil.
Julie Page to lead UK and EMEA as Aon brings regions together
Aon has confirmed it will “bring together” the UK and Europe, Middle East and Africa regions on 15 November with Julie Page named as leader.
1st UK Broking to expand into Stoke
Fleet specialist 1st UK Broking is to open an office in Stoke-on-Trent in 2024 to add to its Sunderland base as part of its expansion plans.
Jensten closes One Broker deal and seeks more acquisitions in East Anglia
Jensten has completed the takeover of East Anglia-based One Broker Group, following approval from the Financial Conduct Authority.
FCA urges focus on Consumer Duty annual board report obligations
Nisha Arora, director of cross-cutting policy and strategy at the Financial Conduct Authority, has called on firms not to delay their preparations for the annual Consumer Duty board reports.
Opinion: How SME brokers can seize the opportunity of the regulators’ post-Brexit regime
The post-Brexit insurance regime has flushed out the unstable offshore insurers that once passported into the UK through Europe. Some of the hard-to-place risks will have less options, so brokers must now step up and show their worth.