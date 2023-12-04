Review of the Year 2023: Brown & Brown Europe’s Chris Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe reflects on why AI is the 'new black in insurance' and his surprise at the amount of broker M&A still being done

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

Moving fully to become Brown & Brown (Europe) feels like we’ve fully arrived into the Brown & Brown family, with all the advantages and opportunity that brings.

When I’m talking to our strategic insurance partners (existing and potential) and our acquisition targets, it’s a massive boost to be able say: I’m from Brown & Brown.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

AI seems to be the new