Broking success: SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford

SEP Insurance founder and managing director, Phil Stafford, has eyes for growth as he plans to expand the firm's office footprint organically in the next 12 months.

SEP Insurance GWP: £8m Staff: 25 Specialisms: Wheels based insurance, Hire and reward insurance, HGV insurance, Commercial insurance Locations: Bootle, Liverpool, Chester and Southport, Merseyside Who owns SEP and how did the business come to be set up?

It’s owned by myself, and was set up in March 2018. I worked for County Insurance for 10 years, but felt I would never break onto the board level, so I asked to take my redundancy.

I used the redundancy money, worked with my brother for