My Perfect Broker Week: John Batty, Bridge Insurance
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. John Batty, director of technical services at Bridge Insurance shares his thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
A meeting free Monday morning so I can prepare for the week ahead.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
Mostly in the office full time now, as I like to be available to both the management team and staff to discuss matters in person.
I may work from home if I have a project to work on and need isolation and no interruptions to complete it. To be fair I love the office environment and camaraderie that comes with that. I do believe those working from home miss out on this and their own self learning development through osmosis.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
One where everyone knows the importance of the role they play, understands our goals and expectations as a team and sees the job through for the long-term benefit of the business and themselves.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?
A successful broking of a difficult or distressed risk where an insurer partner agrees to assist. Always do this in person to ensure your insurer partner fully understands the risk and nothing is missed or lost in interpretation from an emailed presentation.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
What’s that? I love my day job and have no desire to take my mind off it during business hours.
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?
I have to say [British Insurance Brokers’ Association CEO] Steve White’s farewell dinner at the Tower of London was very special. Steve’s contribution to Biba and the wider insurance broking community cannot be overstated and there was a number of the industry personalities there on the evening to celebrate with him and network together.
Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
Recently, the Biba Greater Manchester committee held a softball tournament and seeing people of all genders and age come together from all areas of the business including claims and finance and not just front-line broking was very satisfying indeed. It helped that the team won the tournament as well, but genuinely it was wonderful for team bonding.
Have you had a ‘workation’?
No, unless you count the Aviva 110 Conference.
What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?
We are members of an international network called Brokerslink and a spell in New York with our Brokerslink partner Alliant Insurance Services would be ideal.
On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
Nothing better than to head to my static caravan in North Wales for bit of R&R at weekends.
John will be part of the panel Underwriting, risk management, and adaptation at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.
