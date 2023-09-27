Brokers confident in commercial motor growth but have capacity concerns: survey

A survey has revealed that 83% of brokers do not believe there are enough specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets.

However, brokers have confidence that they will see growth in the commercial motor market next year, with 90% backing a sustained upwards trajectory.

The new Direct Commercial Broker Barometer found that three quarters of brokers saw an increase in commercial motor business in the last year.

The confidence is tempered by brokers viewing the market as having a number of challenges.

As well as capacity, the managing general agent’s survey showed brokers had a widespread number of concerns