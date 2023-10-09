Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2023: Introduction

Welcome to the Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers, which Insurance Age has put together for a second year running with the help of Insuramore.

The latest ranking – which is only available to full subscribers – differs to previous ones in that we have included both personal lines and commercial lines brokers to give a true snapshot of the entire broking sector.

Among the most interesting developments are the accession of two major consolidators to the upper echelons of the table in Howden (from £300m-350m in 2022 to £500m-£600m this year) and Markerstudy (from £75m-£100m to £300-£400m).

These rises have seen the likes of previously