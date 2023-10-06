Editor's letter: Howden has a plan, but that does not involve ‘A-Plan’

Another long-standing insurance brand has disappeared from the high street.

On 2 October, all A-Plan branches were re-skinned with the Howden branding, with the former 60-year-old name consigned to the insurance cemetery.

Related A-Plan set for £300m sale, reports Sky Equistone sells A-Plan stake to HgCapital Shuker and Howden lift lid on A-Plan deal

When these things happen, it is not hard to feel a little bit sad/nostalgic, especially more so here given what the A-Plan branding has stood for, for so long.

A high-street survivor in an age when so many