My Perfect Broker Week: Movo Partnership’s Lea Cheesbrough
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Movo Partnership managing director Lea Cheesbrough shares her thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
A packed calendar that involves having lots of our brokers to speak to. This is the heartland of Movo and while we have an amazing team I still love speaking to brokers and supporting their journey.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
I have always travelled in my role and tend to be at home one day a week, office one day a week and the rest I could be anywhere in the UK.
I am a stickler for people working from the office I believe its best for mental health and best practice for learning from peers and colleagues alike.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
It’s all about outputs. I measure every meeting on outputs – I was taught years ago to have a discussion with myself before a meeting to understand what I want to get out of it and conduct the same conversation afterwards to see if I met the goal, obtained more or fell short. I still do this to this day – old habits.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?
Exactly the same as the above. I abhor meetings for meetings’ sake – while it’s nice to sit and chat and network there are times and places for this and it isn’t Mon-Fri 9am – 5pm.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
What’s a lunch break?
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?
I am known for being a very unsocial butterfly, I tend to ask team members to attend social and networking events, I enjoy awards evenings as I think it’s important we celebrate our industry successes.
Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
It is crucial to communicate and we ensure we meet up as a team and go out for a meal and have a few drinks outside of the working day so we can relax and enjoy one anothers company. Family BBQ days, meals out or quiz nights are all good fun and part of the working culture at Movo.
Have you had a ‘workation’?
I have only had one holiday without working for 16 years – the one I didn’t work was because I was on garden leave. As I write this response now I am on holiday for a week.
What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?
So long as I am with my family, I don’t mind working.
On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
Go for a meal with my family, we do this every Friday and it’s a great way to reconnect and wind down from the week.
Lea will be part of the panel Broker Debate: The Future of Insurance Broker Working at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham. Sign up to join Lea – click here.
