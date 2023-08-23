Clive Buesnel exits Tysers following sale to AUB Group

Tysers has announced that Buesnel, who became CEO of the business in June 2020, is set to leave at the end of August.

Buesnel (pictured), joined the Lloyd’s wholesale broker as CEO in June 2020, and was tasked with managing the company through the Covid-19 lockdowns and uncertainty around the sales process. At that time, the broker was owned by Integro.

In May 2022, it was revealed that Australian insurer and broker AUB Group was set to buy Tysers from private equity house Odyssey Investment Partners for £500m – with a further £100m to be paid if the broker met its performance targets.

