Convex-backed Skyrisks partners with Quotech for aviation product launch

Managing general agent Skyrisks has teamed up with technology platform developer Quotech to launch insurance cover for the advanced air mobility sector.

The AAM sector includes aircraft such as electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles, and covers passenger and cargo loads in commercial, private and military operations.

Skyrisks, which launched earlier this year, and is backed by Convex Group, will use Quotech’s workbench product to service its clients, including UK-based brokers.

Diverse risks

Alistair Blundy, Skyrisk’s CEO, said: “AAM risks are diverse and data-intensive, so we need an underwriting approach that puts all the