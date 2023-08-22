Partners& expands into Kent with broker buy

Partners& has bought East Malling-based broker NexGen Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The NexGen team, led by co-founders Billy Coles and David Gauntlett, specialises in the construction sector and other trades, including roofing and scaffolding.

Coles and Gauntlett both started their careers in larger broker firms before launching NexGen in 2018. The NexGen team will remain in its current office in East Malling following completion of the deal.

We are incredibly proud of how far we have taken NexGen – and this acquisition will allow us to offer so much more for our clients