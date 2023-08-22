Insurance Age

Partners& expands into Kent with broker buy

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Partners& has bought East Malling-based broker NexGen Insurance Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The NexGen team, led by co-founders Billy Coles and David Gauntlett, specialises in the construction sector and other trades, including roofing and scaffolding.

Coles and Gauntlett both started their careers in larger broker firms before launching NexGen in 2018. The NexGen team will remain in its current office in East Malling following completion of the deal.

We are incredibly proud of how far we have taken NexGen – and this acquisition will allow us to offer so much more for our clients

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

My Perfect Broker Week: WTW’s Dave Fletcher

To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Dave Fletcher, regional director Wales & West, WTW outlines his thoughts.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: