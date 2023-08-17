MGA launches financial lines and professional lines practice

Arrow Risk Management has announced the launch of a financial and professional lines practice with two appointments.

Andrew Wood and Ben Cubitt will begin underwriting following the completion of their contractual notice periods.

Class acts

The practice will be led by Wood, who is highly regarded in the financial and professional lines market, having underwritten the class for more than 20 years.

Most recently, he was a class underwriter, financial institutions at International General Insurance (IGI), which he joined in 2008.

Cubitt brings more than 13 years of underwriting experience in the financial