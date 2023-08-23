My Perfect Broker Week: Clear Group’s Howard Lickens
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Clear Group executive chairman Howard Lickens shares his thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
An hour and a half of peace getting on top of emails and finding time (occasionally) to think.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
Flexible – two days in the office and two working from home. I can get more done at home with no commuting but it’s a people business and it’s good to bounce off humans in person too.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
Video meetings have been a lifesaver but they have their limitations. For large groups they’re just briefings as interaction is difficult. And even with smaller groups they can be dominated by the loudest.
In person, it’s possible to be more creative and to get more people involved. For me, an effective meeting is one where everyone feels they have participated and hopefully might have achieved something.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?
It’s the same dynamic but even more important where those in the meeting don’t know each other so well. We all instinctively understand body language, nuance with face-to-face meetings and they can be more creative as long as they’re not just boring briefings.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
I suspect I should be going for a mindful walk with my yoga mat on my shoulder. In truth, it’s probably something snatched from Pret at my desk or occasionally off to a local wine bar.
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?
I’m old and boring these days so I really try to separate work and leisure so tend to keep my evenings free.
Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business; what have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
I don’t think there is any great secret. It’s about taking time, listening and making sure the team feels valued. Of course, working in the City means that alcohol is rarely far away.
Have you had a ‘workation’?
No, I like to separate work and holiday – this feels like a slippery slope.
What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?
Well, if you force me, maybe a few weeks in Scandinavia with three or four mornings a week to keep work ticking along. Hmm, maybe there’s something in it after all!
On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
I’m lucky enough that for me Thursday is the new Friday. Nothing better for me than to start my weekend with a visit with my wife to one of our local Italian restaurants.
Howard will be part of the panel M&A: Beyond the Merger and post-selling at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.
