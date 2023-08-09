My Perfect Broker Week: Partners&’s Phil Barton

To tie in with the first ever UK Broker Week we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Phil Barton, Partners& CEO shares his thoughts.

What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?

I always start the week with a gym session with my personal trainer at 6am on Monday morning, followed by a kick off meeting with our CFO. Great way to get focused on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?

I am completely flexible and do not have an office! I am either working at home or with clients/prospects, our team, introducers or insurers across the UK.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?

Any meeting where more than four of the team have come together to share ideas, agree actions and progressively move the business forward…there always must be a decision point or action.

What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?

One where there is a clear objective and typically where we are able to influence a beneficial outcome for a client…either through an underwriting or claims settlement decision.

What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind of the day job?

I rarely have a lunch break…tending to work through and eat at the side of my desk. When I am based at home in Cornwall (and the tides are right) I sometimes nip down to the beach with my dog for 20 minutes to clear my head…brilliant way to set up the afternoon.

We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?

A private dinner at the Houses of Parliament with introducers, prospects and clients.

Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business. What have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?

As a business we are very focused on our purpose….blending this sense of purpose with our culture of wellbeing and engagement is the critical ingredient for our team spirits. When we do get together, we party well, so our conference in November is something we are all looking forward to immensely.

Have you had a ‘workation’?

I share my time between Cornwall – which I would describe as my regular workation – and being ‘up-country’ focused on face-to-face meetings. I plan my diary so that I focus on Teams video calls, planning and reports in Cornwall and then can be very focused when elsewhere in the UK.

What would the ideal ‘workation’ look like for you?

See above. With the opportunity to walk along the SW Coastal path at the end of a long working day, or swim in the sea off the beach at Portscatho.

On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?

Always with a lovely meal and a few drinks with my wife, Malia, and friends. Perfect transition for the weekend.

Phil will be part of the panel Boost Your Brand, Generate Leads, and Win Clients at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.

