My Perfect Broker Week: Ashley Page’s Ashley Rogoff
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Ashley Page managing director at Ashley Rogoff provides his thoughts.
What constitutes the ideal start to your working week?
Winning a new piece of business.
In terms of working in the office to home/other, what does your working week now look like?
Working solely in the office.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with your own team look like to you?
Discussing the placement of a new enquiry.
What does a productive in-person, in-office meeting with an insurer partner look like to you?
Not my responsibility.
What does an ideal lunch break look like to take your mind off the day job?
Entertaining a client at lunch.
We all know evening meet-ups are important for networking. What is the best after work event you have recently attended?
A seminar update on economy.
Team bonding is also key to a successful broking business; what have you found is a successful way to keep team spirits up?
Social events are ideal for bonding.
Have you had a ‘workation’?
No idea what this is!
On Friday evening how do you like to wind down after a busy week?
Spending time with the family.
Ashley will be part of the panel How to value your business From Strategy to Sale at Broker Expo on 12 October at the NEC Birmingham.
