New Biba CEO Trudgill urged to fight for compliance-hit small brokers
The new CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Graeme Trudgill, has been urged to fight for smaller brokers, who complain they are being swamped by regulation.
Trudgill’s move from executive director to head up Biba, taking over from Steve White who ends a 10-year tenure leading the trade body, was announced yesterday.Small broker burden
Richard Hodson, founder of RC Hodson Insurance Services, urged Trudgill to stem the tide of red tape flooding small brokers.
He said: “The cost of compliance is huge. It’s prohibitive for small brokers.
“Smaller and independent brokers are being forced out. Unless you are a big broker with leverage, it’s really
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
ABI reveals soaring trade credit claims
The Association of British Insurers has revealed member trade credit insurers received 5,300 claims for businesses in the first quarter of 2023, up 81% on the same period last year.
Howden buys Media Insurance Brokers International
Howden has bought UK and Irish film and television specialist Media Insurance Brokers International.
Graeme Trudgill succeeds Steve White as Biba CEO
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Graeme Trudgill, its current executive director, as CEO taking over from Steve White.
Clear Group strikes first MGA deal
The Clear Group has acquired a 50% shareholding in Thomond Underwriting based in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, the broker’s first MGA deal.
CDL eyeing international expansion in next 12 months
CDL has looked at Australia, Canada, Latin America and Europe as it plans to grow with partners across the world, CEO Nigel Phillips told Insurance Age.
Jensten snaps up broker to head Northern regional hub
Jensten Group has bought Lake District-based Simpson and Parsons to become its Northern regional centre of excellence.
Ardonagh acquires PB Curran and rolls it into Ethos
Ardonagh Advisory has acquired PB Curran, an independent broker specialising in commercial, landlords, farming and private clients insurance.
The Broker Investment Group buys out Hallsdale Insurance Brokers
The Broker Investment Group has bought out Kettering-based Hallsdale Insurance Brokers, having previously invested for a 30% stake in 2018.