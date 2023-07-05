New Biba CEO Trudgill urged to fight for compliance-hit small brokers

The new CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Graeme Trudgill, has been urged to fight for smaller brokers, who complain they are being swamped by regulation.

Trudgill’s move from executive director to head up Biba, taking over from Steve White who ends a 10-year tenure leading the trade body, was announced yesterday.

Small broker burden

Richard Hodson, founder of RC Hodson Insurance Services, urged Trudgill to stem the tide of red tape flooding small brokers.

He said: “The cost of compliance is huge. It’s prohibitive for small brokers.

“Smaller and independent brokers are being forced out. Unless you are a big broker with leverage, it’s really