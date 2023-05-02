RSA launches new comprehensive product to cover superyachts

RSA has launched a new practice to cover superyachts, and appoints Emily Grew will join as senior yacht underwriter.

The new practice will offer comprehensive cover for superyachts. The product will focus on the larger end of the yacht market, which typically has a captain and crew.

Emily Grew will join as senior yacht underwriter in July, reporting to Calvin Gray, London Market marine director.

Growing market

The decision to launch a new division dedicated to superyachts comes as superyacht ownership has grown significantly in recent years.

8%

The purchases of luxury vessels that longer than 30m