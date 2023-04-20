Insurance Age

Brokers need to get on the front foot and mirror fee increases of lawyers and accountants

Brokers should follow the lead of other professional services and not be sheepish when it comes to putting up client fees to reflect the value they add.

That was the view of the panel debating the topic ‘the cost-of-living crisis and its impact on the insurance market’ at the Insurance Age Broker Breakfast in Leeds this week.

Chris Milne, regional director of WTW, said: “Clients are starting to really look at their supply chain and take risk more seriously because they have been hit by a number of different things. And it’s as if they are in a perma-crisis – it’s one thing after another. So they are taking that more seriously and see us more as

