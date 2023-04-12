Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical urges brokers to help HNW clients protect their home offices

Working from home
Ecclesiastical has warned that with rising inflation and the cost of living crisis, wealthy individuals and their home offices are prime targets for criminals, and has urged brokers to speak with clients about how best to protect themselves.

New research commissioned by the insurer has revealed that two in five (39%) crimes experienced by high-net-worth clients happened in home offices during the past 12 months. It added 26% of these crimes took place in home offices within the main residence, while 23% of crimes took place at an external home office in the garden or an outbuilding.

The research consisted of 257 UK HNW individuals with an income of at least £200,000 per annum or liquid assets of at least £1m.

According to the

