AssuredPartners-owned PSP seals two more deals

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

AssuredPartners-owned PSP Group has agreed to acquire the general insurance business assets of Sterling Select Insurance Services and Castle Sundborn.

SSI and Castle will operate as part of PSP Group, and in doing so will allow for the expansion of its existing operations in Wiltshire and the creation of a new office presence in Gloucestershire. The acquisitions will add £4m of GWP and all staff will report to PSP Group CEO Bob Parkins.

David Heathfield, CEO of AssuredPartners UK and Ireland, said: “The addition of these two operations is further evidence of our intent to be the leading broker across the South West of England and we’re very

