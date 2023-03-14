SRG buys Consort Insurance

Specialist Risk Group has bought mid-market commercial broker, Consort Insurance, subject to regulatory approval. Consort Insurance, which is based in Witham, Essex, specialises in construction, manufacturing, healthcare and entertainment. The broker also offers specialist insurance for organisations with an exposure to fire risk through its Protection and Detection product. With the support of SRG, I look forward to enhancing our service and claims proposition, and expanding across the UK and internationally. Danny Harwood Consort’s managing director, Danny Harwood and his team will join Specialist

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk