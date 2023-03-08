Paul Moors teams up again with ex-Bollington chief at insurtech  

Paul Moors has joined motor broking insurtech GoShorty in his first major role outside of the Arthur J Gallagher-owned Bollington business.

Moors, pictured, was CEO of Manchester-based broker Bollington, which sold to Gallagher in 2021.

Bollington Wilson has been on the acquisition trail since 2019 and is believed to have GWP in the region of £250m.

He remains at Gallagher, but has been given the approval to join firms that do not compete with the Chicago-based broking giant.

The move will see Moors team up once again with Go Shorty’s commercial director Phil Evans. Evans was